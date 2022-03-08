Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Demonstrate The Adorably Weird Way They Hold Hands

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos prove that love conquers all — even when clashing arm lengths get in the way.

The couple demonstrated on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Monday the funny way they have to hold hands.

Ripa and Consuelos stood side by side on the daytime talk show, showing that Consuelos’ arms are much longer than Ripa’s and that she can only grasp his wrist.

“For those of you just tuning in, Mark’s arms are — you know how they say that you hold out your arms and your wingspan is the length of your body? Mark’s arms are 4 inches longer than the length of his body,” Ripa said during the show. “And interesting, [mine] are 4 inches shorter.”

The pair then showed the audience how they get around the problem — by holding hands several feet apart.

“Not kidding. That’s how we walk and hold hands,” Ripa joked. “You know, in New York, people are like, ‘Yeah, take up the whole sidewalk!’ And I go, ‘Have you seen our arms? Shut it!’”

Although the couple seemed to be holding hands at a reasonable length while taking a stroll around New York City in 2012 …

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in New York City in 2012. David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

... they’ve also been seeing compensating for the incompatible arm lengths in other sweet ways.

Ripa and Consuelos are seen in New York City in 2021. Mario Magnani/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

This is also not the first time the couple — who have been together for over 20 years — have lamented the length of their limbs.

The couple revealed the problem in 2019 on Ripa’s show.

“But we keep on trying to hold hands,” Consuelos said in 2019 about their dilemma.

“That’s the thing, we keep trying,” Ripa said. “I think once we stop trying then divorce is imminent.”

Hey, we’re rooting for you guys!