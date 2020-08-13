Lola Consuelos On Mom Kelly Ripa's Thirst Traps Of Mark Consuelos: 'Disgusting'

Ripa quipped back that her haters “deserve the little pepper,” and said “apparently I should not clap back. But I feel like the clap back is what people want.” Consuelos insisted “irrelevant people should stay out of our lives,” so eventually, Ripa conceded to her daughter’s advice and called her “always wiser than I am.”

Clapping back aside, the NYU student also had something to say about the host of “Live with Kelly and Ryan’s” belfies ― butt selfies ― and called them “ridiculous.”

In response, Ripa told her daughter: “I thought you were going to say I shouldn’t post thirst trap pictures of your dad.”

“That’s disgusting,” Consuelos said. “I block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don’t even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I’m kidding, I would never.”

The 49-year-old often posts hunky photos of her “Riverdale” star husband, Mark Consuelos, calling him “daddy” and praising his handsome looks.