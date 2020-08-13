Lola Consuelos On Mom Kelly Ripa's Thirst Traps Of Mark Consuelos: 'Disgusting'

Lola Consuelos would rather not see her mom Kelly Ripa’s horny Instagram posts about her dad, thank you very much.
The 19-year-old sat down with Ripa for the latest issue of People and the pair discussed their relationship, family, and, naturally, their respective Instagram behavior.
Candidly, Consuelos said that “something my mom posts on social media that I would never is the comments back to the haters,” adding that she just doesn’t “even think you should give them the time of day. I mean, these people are sitting at home wishing they were you.”
Ripa quipped back that her haters “deserve the little pepper,” and said “apparently I should not clap back. But I feel like the clap back is what people want.” Consuelos insisted “irrelevant people should stay out of our lives,” so eventually, Ripa conceded to her daughter’s advice and called her “always wiser than I am.”
Clapping back aside, the NYU student also had something to say about the host of “Live with Kelly and Ryan’s” belfies ― butt selfies ― and called them “ridiculous.”
In response, Ripa told her daughter: “I thought you were going to say I shouldn’t post thirst trap pictures of your dad.”
“That’s disgusting,” Consuelos said. “I block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don’t even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I’m kidding, I would never.”
The 49-year-old often posts hunky photos of her “Riverdale” star husband, Mark Consuelos, calling him “daddy” and praising his handsome looks.
Mark Consuelos and Ripa recently celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary, so if the saucy posts weren’t already an indication that their love is still going strong, the longevity of their relationship is a decent indicator.
The pair met in 1995 when they co-starred as love interests on soap opera “All My Children” together and eloped the following year in Las Vegas. In addition to Lola, the duo share two other children, Michael and Joaquin.