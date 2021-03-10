Kelly Ripa And Mom Look Like Twins In Side-By-Side Photos From Their 30s

It wasn’t Throwback Thursday, but Kelly Ripa still went back in time to post a photographic side-by-side comparison of her and her mother, Esther, in their 30s.

“Mom 1980. Me 2005,” the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host wrote in Tuesday’s post.

Ripa turned 35 in 2005, and Esther turned 39 in 1980.

The two looked strikingly similar.

Ripa occasionally honors her mom on social media. In April, as the coronavirus pandemic raged, she posted a vintage pic of them wearing their Sunday best on Easter, circa 1975.

“A reminder you can still dress up for ZOOM church,” Ripa wrote in the Instagram caption. “Notice how mom coordinated her suit to my bunny/bonnet/dress.”

In June, Ripa wished her mother a praise-filled happy birthday with another retro photo, writing: “Even though you are no longer acknowledging your age, I’d like to acknowledge your wisdom. You are very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very wise.”