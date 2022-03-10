Kelly Rizzo Posts Moving Tribute Marking 2 Months Since Death Of Husband Bob Saget

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo arrive for a red carpet event for the Showtime series "Shameless" at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 6, 2019. CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Kelly Rizzo, the widow of comedic great Bob Saget, posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband on Wednesday.

The Instagram post marked two months since Saget was found dead at age 65 in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9, hours after performing a comedy set in Jacksonville as part of his new stand-up tour.

“2 whole months. I’ve experienced that now time means nothing and everything at the same time,” Rizzo wrote alongside a photo of herself gazing at Saget, who is smiling and looking at the camera. “You count the weeks, and the months, they’re strange and surreal milestones.”

“How can it be 2 months without you?? But also it feels like yesterday you were here- and it still also feels like you never left?” she added. “I like to say it’s all a very weird new universe. Learning how to navigate it is quite the journey.”

Friends and supporters responded with emojis and words of encouragement in the comments.

“Bob is still here, he’s within all of us who were lucky enough to know him. He’s always going to be with you,” one follower wrote. “Love you Kelly. I know it’s been difficult, but you are doing a wonderful job of navigating this crazy new life! You are the strongest person I know.”

“Can’t send enough ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Saget’s “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure.

TV personality Meghan McCain, actor Taylor Lautner, singer Josh Groban and entertainer and dancer Amanda Kloots — who lost her husband, Nick Cordero, to COVID-19 in July 2020 — all responded to Rizzo’s post with red heart emojis.