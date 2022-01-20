Kelly Rizzo opened up about her grieving process and the final conversation she shared with her late husband, Bob Saget, in one of the first interviews she’s given since his unexpected death.

The comedian died on Jan. 9 at age 65, after performing a stand-up show in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Everything is a memory. Everything reminds me of him,” Rizzo told Hoda Kotb in a “Today” show interview that aired Thursday. “That’s been difficult, but also wonderful at the same time.”

Rizzo said that the couple’s last conversation ― which they did not know would be the last ― was loving and heartfelt.

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo arrive for the "Shameless" red carpet event in Hollywood on March 6, 2019. CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

“I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he said, ‘I love you endlessly,’” Rizzo recalled. “And then he said ― I said ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ It was just all love.”

Rizzo and Kotb said that Saget always made sure to tell those close to him how he felt.

“Anyone he met and even spent any time with at all, he told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly. And that was his entire message,” Rizzo said. “If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never, ever a doubt in your mind.”

Rizzo also took solace in the fact that the comedian was out doing what he loved in his final days.

“He was just thrilled to be back out on the road,” she said, adding that Saget “was also very sensitive, and just all the weight of everything going on in the world right now, it was just weighing very heavily on him.”

“That’s why he felt more compelled than ever to make people laugh and bring people together,” she said. “And he did it up until the very last moment.”

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Rizzo and Saget were married in 2018, having met three years earlier on social media .

Saget also has three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, who he shares with his first wife, Sherri Kramer. Kramer and Saget split in 1997.

The day after her father’s death, Aubrey Saget shared the final text she received from her father, apparently sent before he was about to give a performance.

“Thank u. Love u. Showtime!” he wrote to her.