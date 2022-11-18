Radio Host Responds To Backlash For Saying Kelly Rowland Played 'Second' To Beyoncé

Hot 97 radio show host Peter Rosenberg landed in hot water for suggesting to Kelly Rowland that she played “second” to Beyoncé during their time in Destiny’s Child.

Rosenberg tweeted a video clip on Thursday capturing him discussing the incident with his co-hosts on the show “Ebro in the Morning.”

“I messed up,” he wrote.

In the video, Rosenberg tells fellow hosts Laura Stylez and Ebro Darden that he realized he “messed up” shortly after Rowland finished the interview. He said he sent the singer a message to apologize for the exchange.

“I fumbled the ball,” he said. He later added, “Kelly Rowland, to me ― it’s like so obvious that she’s an iconic star that like I didn’t think twice about bringing it up as a conversation.”

Rosenberg said he was “clumsy” and understood why people criticized him.

Earlier in the week, Rowland and actor Marsai Martin appeared on “Ebro in the Morning” to discuss their new movie, “Fantasy Football.”

During their conversation, Rosenberg remarked to Rowland that her being in Destiny’s Child with Beyoncé was like standing next to “the brightest light on planet earth.”

The Grammy winner gracefully shut down the host’s comment by saying, “Here’s the thing: light attracts light. I am light.”

“I am a beautiful brown shining light. So I don’t think anybody’s light dims anyone else’s. I think that when other people start to compare you ... that’s when it shows how dim they are of themselves,” she continued.

The Grammy winner and actor garnered wide praise for her response on Twitter after the interview was posted online Wednesday.

“And THIS is why I love Kelly Rowland!!!!” Sheryl Lee Ralph tweeted on Thursday. “You better SHINE!!!!!”

“Kelly Rowland is a beautiful soul and human being,” wrote Halle Berry.

