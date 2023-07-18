Kelly Rowland Once Publicly Revealed A Big Beyoncé Secret: 'Worst Moment Ever'

Kelly Rowland recently reflected on a time she accidentally revealed private information about Beyoncé’s family in an interview.

During an appearance on last week’s episode of the “Yeah, I F*cked That Up” podcast, Rowland told host Billy Mann that she regrets publicly revealing the sex of Beyoncé’s first child, when the future “Formation” singer was pregnant with her now 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Asked to name the biggest mistake she’s ever made in an interview, Rowland said: “Oh my God, when I made a mistake and told the sex of Bey’s baby, when she was pregnant with Blue.”

“That was the worst moment ever,” she said. “It was no one’s business.”

Speaking to Bang Showbiz in 2011, Rowland predicted that Beyoncé’s husband, rap mogul Jay-Z, was “going to buy that little girl every single thing possible” ― inadvertently revealing to the world that the couple had a daughter on the way.

The singer seemed to indicate to Mann that her best friend and former Destiny’s Child bandmate was “disappointed” about the ordeal.

“I felt terrible, because it’s not my news,” Rowland said. “It was honestly the worst. It wasn’t my news to share.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012, followed by twins, Sir and Rumi, in 2017.

In recent months, Blue Ivy has been making a name for herself as quite the performer, spurring excitement among Beyoncé fans by performing dance cameos during her mother’s Renaissance World Tour. Clips of her dance skills and performance of the choreography during Beyoncé’s song “My Power” have gone viral on social media.

Blue Ivy’s moves have even caught the attention of some celebrities.