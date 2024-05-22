Entertainmentcannes film festivalkelly rowland

Kelly Rowland Appears To Get Into Beef With Security Guard On Cannes Red Carpet

The former Destiny's Child singer didn't seem too keen on being ushered up the stairs of the Palais.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

This Cannes Film Festival drama was on the red carpet.

Singer Kelly Rowland appeared to object to security personnel ushering her up the Palais stairs on Tuesday. She got in the face of one guard before the premiere of “Marcello Mio.”

The former Destiny’s Child star can be seen in photos with an angry expression as she points and speaks animatedly to the official.

Kelly Rowland appeared to get angry as she was guided up the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Kelly Rowland appeared to reprimand one particular crowd-control official.
ANTONIN THUILLIER via Getty Images

Unverified video showed what apparently riled up the “Mea Culpa” actor. Rowland, beaming in an eye-catching red dress, smiled, waved and played to fans and photographers.

She’s motioned by one crowd-control person to move on and Rowland continues to enjoy the attention. Again the guard motions for her to move forward.

Rowland climbs the stairs and takes the hand of a companion and turns back to wave to fans again. Two other security guards close in to hasten her ascent and Rowland appears to touch the shoulder of one of them as if to tell her to back off.

She then points at her and continues to reprimand her. Another security guard intervenes as Rowland appears to talk firmly and point. Finally, she enters the Palais.

Rowland’s rep did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

Rowland faced scrutiny back in February when she reportedly walked off the set of “Today” in an alleged snit over her dressing room. Rita Ora filled in at the last minute.

