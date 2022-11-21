Kelly Rowland's Reply To Boos For Chris Brown's American Music Award Causes Stir

Kelly Rowland on Sunday told jeering audience members to “chill out” as she accepted an American Music Award for the absent Chris Brown. (Watch the video below.)

Rowland announced that Brown, who infamously punched Rihanna in 2009 and has faced multiple recent allegations of violence against women, had won for Favorite Male R&B Artist, prompting some boos in the Microsoft Theatre.

“Excuse me,” Rowland said. “Chill out.”

Rowland then praised Brown. “I wanna tell Chris thank you so much for making great R&B music. And I wanna tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations.”

Kelly Rowland said you ain't gonna cut me off Chris Brown needs his flowers pic.twitter.com/bCzAfzqIxx — Ahmed/The Ears 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 21, 2022

Brown said earlier on Instagram that his scheduled appearance on the awards show, in which he was supposed to perform a Michael Jackson tribute, had been canceled.

