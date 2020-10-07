Kelly Rowland Announces Pregnancy With Stunning Beach Photo Shoot

Kelly Rowland is pregnant with baby No. 2!

The Destiny’s Child singer revealed the news with a beach photo shoot in the latest issue of Women’s Health. A glowing Rowland dons a belly-baring tankini on the cover of the issue, released Wednesday, while rocking a pleated orange dress in front of the ocean in another shot.

In her interview with the magazine, the 39-year-old said she and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, had already been “loosely” discussing having another child before the coronavirus broke out across the globe. Once the pandemic hit, “we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’” she said.

Not long after that, Rowland discovered she was pregnant. The singer was initially uncertain about how to share her joyful news amid the global health and economic crises and the racial inequality protests in the United States. But Rowland said she ultimately decided to do the interview and cover shoot with the magazine because she wanted “to remind people that life is important.”

“And being able to have a child … I’m knocking at 40’s door in February,” she said. “Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

The music artist also joked that she was worried her fans would “disappointed” because “they wanted an album first, but they got a baby!”

Rowland shares a 6-year-old son named Titan with Weatherspoon, whom she married in 2014. It’s unclear right now what gender Titan’s sibling will be.

Either way, congrats to Rowland and the whole family!