Video that resurfaced online this week shows top White House aide Kellyanne Conway threatening to perform an abortion with a gun.
Conway, a staunch pro-life advocate who is a counselor to President Donald Trump, made the comment in a speech to the College Republican National Committee in July 2007, per C-SPAN.
She said:
“I always love to say to those gender studies people, if you say ‘abortion’ or ‘stem cells’ or ‘guns’ one more time, I’m going to perform one of those on you because, you know, with a gun, because you, by implication, are suggesting that women can’t do the math.”
Media news website Mediaite resurfaced the clip after Conway inaccurately accused Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam of supporting infanticide in the wake of his racist yearbook photo scandal.
Conway’s false claim, which has been repeated by multiple conservatives, referred to Northam’s previous support of a late-term abortion bill in his home state.
The video of Conway, who in 2017 admitted that she’d once helped to fund a friend’s abortion, also circulated on Twitter in 2018: