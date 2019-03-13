MEDIA

Kellyanne Conway's Hot Take On College Admission Scandal Backfires Spectacularly

Twitter users give the White House counselor some pointed reminders of Trump's own history with higher education.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tried to offer up a hot take on the college admissions scandal that has embroiled a number of high-profile figures. 

It didn’t go well, given that President Donald Trump has been mired in a scandal of his own over Trump University seminars. In 2017, Trump paid $25 million to settle a class-action lawsuit accusing him of fraud.  

Actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among dozens of people charged on Tuesday in an alleged bribery scheme to get their kids admitted to top colleges. Conway tweeted:  

While no one was defending those indicted in the scandal, critics took Conway to task for attacking the celebs’ kids ― and many suggested that she was the wrong person to chime in on the issue in any case:

