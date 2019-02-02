Kellyanne Conway's Bonkers Take On Sexism Sets Twitter Alight

Twitter buzzed over Kellyanne Conway’s latest bonkers statement on Friday.
Conway, a counselor to President Donald Trump, raised eyebrows with her suggestion that Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is sexist because he is seeking the Democratic nomination against a number of women.
“If he were a Republican running against them, they would immediately call him a sexist for running against these women in the Democratic field,” Conway told Fox News.
Check out the clip here:
Conway repeated the claim on Twitter:
“What does Cory Booker have against all the women already running for President?” she wrote. “Are they not good enough? Too weak? Not likable?”
Booker announced his 2020 run in a video to supporters earlier in the day:
Twitter users were quick to call Conway out over her claim by reminding her of the gender of Republicans who sought the party’s nomination in 2016 and Trump’s own history of sexist comments.