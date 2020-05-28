Kellyanne Conway’s Off-The-Rails Voting Comments Take The Cake For Twitter Users

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took the cake for many Twitter users on Wednesday with her off-the-rails attack on mail-in ballot voting.
“People are very proud to show up and go to the polls,” Conway told reporters. “They really are. I mean, they wait in line for a Georgetown Cupcake for an hour, to get a cupcake. So, I think they can probably wait in line to do something as consequential and critical and constitutionally significant as cast their ballot.”
Check out Conway’s comments here:
Conway also suggested “mail-in balloting as the main way to vote would be very concerning” because “people want this country to open up” from lockdowns aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Hundreds of public health experts, however, have called for a vast expansion in the process amid the pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 people nationwide.
President Donald Trump has in recent weeks repeatedly railed against mail-in voting, baselessly suggesting it could lead to increased voter fraud. In March, he voted by mail in Florida’s GOP primary.
Conway’s comments attracted fierce criticism online: