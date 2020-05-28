Kellyanne Conway’s Off-The-Rails Voting Comments Take The Cake For Twitter Users

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took the cake for many Twitter users on Wednesday with her off-the-rails attack on mail-in ballot voting.

“People are very proud to show up and go to the polls,” Conway told reporters. “They really are. I mean, they wait in line for a Georgetown Cupcake for an hour, to get a cupcake. So, I think they can probably wait in line to do something as consequential and critical and constitutionally significant as cast their ballot.”

Check out Conway’s comments here:

Conway also suggested “mail-in balloting as the main way to vote would be very concerning” because “people want this country to open up” from lockdowns aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Hundreds of public health experts, however, have called for a vast expansion in the process amid the pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 people nationwide.

President Donald Trump has in recent weeks repeatedly railed against mail-in voting, baselessly suggesting it could lead to increased voter fraud. In March, he voted by mail in Florida’s GOP primary.

Conway’s comments attracted fierce criticism online:

To be clear, Georgetown Cupcakes in D.C. right now is delivery only.



So if that's your arbitrary standard Kellyanne, I think it's time that our country has national vote-by-mail. https://t.co/AyNttIxJTC — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) May 27, 2020

No Kellyanne- it doesn’t work that way, cupcake. Voting is a right- by mail or in person. Get over it #snowflake https://t.co/CRV532RzyP — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 27, 2020

If you can mail people checks you can mail people ballots.



Is she living in a fantasy world where criminals don't want to steal checks but really want to vote? — JRehling (@JRehling) May 27, 2020

Guess what, @KellyannePolls? You have the option to order cupcakes by mail. https://t.co/9q1mstYTkD https://t.co/b0ebADf0Rk — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 27, 2020

Not only was it a reprehensible comparison by @KellyannePolls, it was also a lie. https://t.co/u6Igvmfi28 — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) May 27, 2020

.@KellyannePolls assumes that those in line for a cupcake are those hesitant to vote in person. Numerous immuno-compromised individuals aren't buying cupcakes & they would like to vote.



Does @realDonaldTrump believe in the universal right to vote or not? https://t.co/nq2euTZ1aj — Indivisible NE Iowa (@IndivisibleNEIA) May 27, 2020

“People wait in line at Georgetown Cupcake to get a cupcake so I think they probably can wait in line to .. cast their ballot.”



Outrageous hearing Kellyanne Conway dismissively compare the right to vote to buying cupcakes. pic.twitter.com/uNe3MRKGNA — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) May 27, 2020

Voting is a constitutional right.



Eating fancy cupcakes is a luxury



There’s a big difference Kellyanne



But you knew that already. pic.twitter.com/gyOBX2FKFC — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) May 27, 2020

The fun thing about KellyAnne Conway's cupcake analogy is that, yes, we can stand in line for cupcakes, but we can also buy cupcakes online. We can even make cupcakes at home.



Basically, Republicans think you should have more access to cupcakes than your right to vote. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 27, 2020

What a silly thing to say. Comparing getting a cupcake with the centerpiece of our democracy -- voting. If you have not noticed @KellyannePolls there have not been a lot of cupcake lines lately since there are 100k dead. https://t.co/fHjQemahw2 — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 27, 2020

So we all agree that if we henceforth address Kellyanne Conway as “Cupcake” it’s not a sexist slur but a reference to her latest “let them eat cake” ridiculousness, right? pic.twitter.com/DjWVTNj4Za — Kathleen Smith (@KikkiPlanet) May 28, 2020

Dear @KellyannePolls: Turns out that in the 21st century, you can get cupcakes from Georgetown Cupcake without leaving your home in DC. https://t.co/hFmM1yrYqP



Same with voting. Allowing voting from home is safer during a life threatening pandemic. It’s also how your boss votes. https://t.co/4hUkIOscFO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 27, 2020

And if you can have cupcakes delivered because you are older or immune compromised or don’t want to risk infecting people who are, you should be able to have your ballot delivered and be able to mail it in, @KellyannePolls. But let’s get real, the @GOP prefers voter suppression. https://t.co/KxQUTcDiR6 — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) May 28, 2020