Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Dunks On GOP With Funny Twitter Polls

Claudia Conway, the daughter of Kellyanne and George Conway, used Twitter this week to poke fun at Tucker Carlson and top Republicans by pitting them against fictional characters.

The teen described herself as left-leaning in an interview with Bustle last year. Her mother is a former top adviser to Donald Trump, while her dad is a high-profile Republican critic of the ex-president.

In a tweet Tuesday, Claudia Conway asked followers who would win in a fight: the green M&M or Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Cruz deemed M&M’s pause of its mascot use the “sign of the Apocalypse” in a tweet earlier this year. But at least with Conway’s followers, M&M’s won that bout: The candy-coated mascot beat the Texas Republican with 98.4% of the vote in her poll.

who’s winning in a fight — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) March 14, 2023

Her followers overwhelmingly went with the dog, although one Twitter user quipped that “Tucker does dance around the truth.”

ok guys new poll



who’s winning a dance battle — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) March 16, 2023

On Thursday, Conway posted another poll that pit Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) against Harry Potter in a race.

“He has a flying broom, Claudia, it’s not even going to be close,” one Twitter user said in response.

ok guys who’s winning a race — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) March 17, 2023

