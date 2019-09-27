Kellyanne Conway Lobs Sexist Dig At Nancy Pelosi, Says She Caved To Men On Impeachment

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway went low Friday and launched a sexist attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), saying she had caved in to the “men around her” to finally support an official impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“Nancy Pelosi finally capitulated to her angry mob,” Conway told reporters outside the White House. “She does the worst thing a woman in power can do, which is she just changes her mind because the men around her said, ‘Change your mind. We need an impeachment.’”

In another sexist slant, Conway said that Trump wasn’t angry but “amused” by an impeachment inquiry launched by the woman who runs the House of Representatives.

.@KellyannePolls on @SpeakerPelosi: "She does the worse thing a woman in power can do, which is she just changes her mind because the men around her said, 'change your mind. We need an impeachment.' She did that without seeing the transcript…" pic.twitter.com/Ef1nALWW0z — CSPAN (@cspan) September 27, 2019

Pelosi was asked Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” about her response to an earlier comment by Conway attacking her for changing her mind in a “matter of hours.” Pelosi responded dismissively: “Why would I have to comment on something she said?” Host Joe Scarborough responded: “That is the correct answer, by the way.”

Pelosi had been reluctant to launch a full impeachment inquiry into Trump. But then a bombshell report was released this week about a whistleblower complaint over a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the call, Trump repeatedly pushed Zelensky to launch an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter. At the time, Trump was withholding nearly $400 million in military funds that had been appropriated for Ukraine.

Armed with the new information, Pelosi announced the start of an official impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.

“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of betrayal of his oath of office and betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said on national TV. “Therefore ... I’m announcing the House of Representatives moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”

She added: “The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law.”

It doesn’t get more serious than this. It is a betrayal of his oath of office for President Trump to pressure a foreign country to interfere in our elections. And yet that is exactly what @realDonaldTrump did. #TruthExposed pic.twitter.com/MnB5ARJR35 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 27, 2019

Twitter followers skewered Conway.

So KellyAnne Conway says Nancy Pelosi was intimidated by men to move on impeachment. Right. The most powerful woman in our country , 79 years old, is intimidated by men. #cluelessKAC — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 28, 2019

What Kellyanne Conway fails to recognize here is that men didn’t really lead the charge on impeachment. It was mostly women. Maxine Waters, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, AOC, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Ilhan Omar, etc. https://t.co/QklExz6qAI — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 27, 2019

Clearly @KellyannePolls needs to meet some more strong women.



Funny how she feeds the misogynistic trope that women are always controlled by men. Just because that's your relationship with your boss doesn't mean it's true for all of us, Kellyanne. 🤦 https://t.co/wMXk8qt1JX — Jess Phoenix 🌋🏳️‍🌈🤠 (@jessphoenix2018) September 27, 2019

Kellyanne isn’t fit to hold Nancy Pelosi‘s coat, let alone criticize her. pic.twitter.com/2AJWI2G0Vx — Rusty Jones III (@RustyJonesIII) September 27, 2019

Kellyanne need to stop projecting her fear and appeasement of men onto other women.



Pelosi is the Speaker of the House. She’s afraid of no one. — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 27, 2019

.@KellyannePolls is an embarrassment to all American women. @SpeakerPelosi runs the House. Kellyanne just runs her mouth.



You picked the wrong horse, Kellyanne. Just admit it already and save whatever shred of dignity you have left. — Melissa Quinn Amour (@MelissaAmour72) September 27, 2019

In an unusual pool report of Conway’s answers outside the White House, only some of remarks were transcribed, with an audio recording attached. “A lot of digression and insults to the press,” wrote pool reporter Chris Johnson of The Washington Blade. “I won’t transcribe any further unless there’s a demand.”

From a retired journalist comes admiration for the stand you took at end of copy.

Enough of their press-bashing!

Thank you to the whole pool for putting up with this caca day after day. — SAKalinich (@SAKalinich) September 27, 2019