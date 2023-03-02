Kellyanne Conway Brazenly Gaslights Fox News Viewers With Bizarre 'Challenge'

Kellyanne Conway, famous purveyor of “alternative facts,” went on Fox News on Wednesday to attack the press for being dishonest.

The former Trump White House counselor joined Sean Hannity for a segment about the “lying corrupt media mob,” as an on-screen graphic called it, ostensibly referring to all mainstream media that isn’t Fox News.

“I want to challenge people watching tonight who don’t wear red hats, don’t consider themselves MAGA, don’t consider themselves very strong political people,” Conway told viewers of the right-wing network, which is currently fighting a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit for amplifying lies about the 2020 presidential election.

“I want you to ask yourself how many times you’ve been lied to, not just by this government, but how many times you were lied to by the people whose job it is to tell you the truth in the media,” she continued. “All in the service of ‘getting’ the president. Trump derangement syndrome is real.”

Kellyanne asks a Fox audience: How many times have you been lied to by the people whose job it is to tell you the truth in the media all in the service of getting the president. pic.twitter.com/XtjnGEMSPB — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2023

Last month, a legal filing in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit revealed that Fox News hosts, including Hannity, had privately expressed major doubts about Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was rigged in Joe Biden’s favor.

Hannity, for example, allegedly called Trump allies promoting the claims “f’ing lunatics” in one text exchange.