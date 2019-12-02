Kellyanne Conway Smears Lisa Page As A Woman Who 'Feels Really Sorry For Herself'

White House strategist Kellyanne Conway went after Lisa Page on Fox News Monday, sneering at the former FBI lawyer for feeling “really sorry for herself.”

On Sunday, Page had talked to the Daily Beast about how her life has been affected by President Donald Trump’s ongoing attacks over a few email exchanges criticizing him during the 2016 presidential campaign. She said the final straw was when at an October rally, Trump performed an imagined “orgasm” between her and former FBI official Peter Strzok, her one-time romantic partner and email correspondent.

“I had stayed quiet for years hoping it would fade away, but instead it got worse,” Page told the website. “It had been so hard not to defend myself, to let people who hate me control the narrative. I decided to take my power back.”

On Fox News, Conway dismissed Page’s ability to speak for herself.

“I can’t believe she actually thinks it is the president who has kept her quiet,” Conway said. “It sounds like she’s very rattled every time the president tweets something out. It sounds like she is very rattled in that interview.”

When Fox News host Bill Hemmer pointed out that Page felt harassed by the president, Conway pooh-poohed those concerns as well.

“That’s the way she feels,” the Trump loyalist stated. “It wasn’t the president who revealed that. It was The Washington Post who revealed that she was having a relationship with a colleague and that in their text messages that was part of what was revealed.”

Conway then said that she thinks Page “feels really sorry for herself” but that nobody removed her from the FBI, adding, “She quit voluntarily.”

The presidential adviser couldn’t let the segment end without getting in one more dig at Page, this time wrapping it in a bow of fake sisterhood and phony family values.

“I’m not a woman who feels sorry for myself,” Conway said. “That’s my message of the day. I hope my three daughters are watching.”

You can see the complete segment below: