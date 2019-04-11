Kellyanne Conway Schooled On Twitter After Amnesia About Michael Flynn Indictment

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway was tripped up hard on Twitter Thursday after she crowed about a White House official “finally” indicted in “connection with the Mueller investigation.” She was referring to former Obama administration lawyer Gregory Craig. Conway had apparently forgotten about Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, who committed his crimes while working for Trump.

Craig was indicted Thursday for allegedly making false statements and hiding information from the Justice Department related to his work with former Trump campaign manager (and now convicted felon) Paul Manafort on behalf of a pro-Russian political group in Ukraine. Craig worked with Manafort two years after he left the Obama administration as White House counsel. His attorneys have called the charges unfair and misleading.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters Michael Flynn slipped Kellyanne Conway's mind.

If Conway’s recollection of facts was worse than spotty, Twitter foes were only too happy to help refresh her knowledge.

Some also noted that apparently Conway no longer believes — now that someone linked to the Democrat Party has been indicted — that the Mueller investigation was a “witch hunt,” as her boss so often calls it.

BREAKING NEWS!

FINALLY!

WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL INDICTED in connection with MUELLER investigation! https://t.co/DuxOLSs5NF — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) April 11, 2019

The only White House official indicted for crimes committed while working in the White House was Michael Flynn. — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) April 11, 2019

Michael Flynn on Line 1. — Michael Spencer (@spencer97m) April 11, 2019

We're smart enough to read and figure out what this is about.

And it has nothing to do with Craig's time in the WH, which ended in early 2010. It's about work he did for the Ukraine..that seems to involve someone named Manafort. — Middle Molly (At my 5K limit. Please follow me!) (@MiddleMolly) April 11, 2019

Craig worked for Obama 2009-2010 left and became a partner at the New York-based law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, which assisted GOP lobbyist and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in his work lobbying for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine. Nice Try! — DMW (@dmillerwats) April 11, 2019

1. Crimes committed 2 years after leaving White House

2. Crimes were committed while he was helping Paul Manafort.



Do better, Kellyanne. — Sue ZQ (@officiallySue) April 11, 2019

She’s still traumatized by the Bowling Green Massacre. — Steven Huyck (@steven_huyck) April 11, 2019

He was arrested through his representation of your campaign manager! Give some thought as to what you gloat about, KellyAnne — 70 Million Jobs (@70MillionJobs) April 11, 2019

Soooooo.....I guess it wasn't a witch hunt, then?? Okay, tell your boy to have Barr release the full report so we can see all of the other Obama administrations' criminals. Thanks, we'll wait. — Shannon Warner (@swarner1970) April 11, 2019

This tweet isn't going well for you is it? — Chuck Mirarchi (@ChuckMirarchi) April 11, 2019

You might want to do a bit more research before you tweet. George can teach you. — Andrew Goss ✊USAF✊ (@Goss30Goss) April 11, 2019

Former @WhiteHouse official @GenFlynn, the first national security advisor of @realDonaldTrump, ”pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2017, to making false statements to FBI agents, in violation of 18 U.S.C. 1001,” regarding his contacts with Russians. https://t.co/ylcbLpDqSS pic.twitter.com/4xhwJ715rs — Alex Howard (@digiphile) April 11, 2019

JFC. What a horrific spin doctoring. He worked with Manafort. That’s all you need to know. Has nothing to do with Obama. — Lennie Appelquist (@lenapple) April 11, 2019