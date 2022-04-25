Slama talked of the intimidating, “huge power differential” making it difficult to speak out against “one of the biggest donors in the Nebraska Republican Party.”

Herbster has denied the accusations as “libelous fake news” and last week announced he has sued Slama for slander.

As of Friday, Slama had not been served with a lawsuit, her legal team said in a statement. “To be sure, any claim that calls into question Senator Slama’s well-corroborated account of her sexual assault by Charles Herbster would be categorically without merit and frivolous,” the statement added.