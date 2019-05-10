New Complaint Hits 'Repeat Offender' Kellyanne Conway For Hatch Act Violations

“I had been told that you really can’t address particular Democratic candidates with Kellyanne Conway [in the interview} because there will be a Hatch Act issue,” Smerconish recalled. “She’s on the payroll of the White House; she can’t be partisan in her comments. So I was a little taken aback when ... she pivots and wants to talk about Biden and talk about how gloomy and creepy and dark she found his message to be.”

MSNBC’s “The Last Word” host Lawrence O’Donnell last week showed a video of Conway in one of the interviews, and warned: “She’s going to need a lawyer” because she was “illegally campaigning against Joe Biden for Donald Trump while holding her position on the federal payroll.”

The complaint said Conway’s recent lawbreaking is “even more egregious,” given her previous Hatch Act violations.

“In short, Ms. Conway is a repeat offender and it seems clear that neither prior guidance by the White House Counsel’s office nor prior admonition by OSC have deterred her from breaking the law,” the complaint said.

The new Hatch Act violations are in “no way exhaustive” of Conway’s lawbreaking, the ethics group said.

Richard Painter, a former senior ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration, said Thursday that Conway likely again violated the Hatch Act by posting a photo of herself on her Twitter page in front of the White House holding a crossed-out “collusion” sign.