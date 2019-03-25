Kellyanne Conway Diverts Criticism Back To Hillary Clinton After Russia Probe's Conclusion

Kellyanne Conway has suggested launching an investigation into Hillary Clinton as payback for efforts to investigate President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

Conway, a senior counselor to Trump and his final campaign manager during the 2016 election against Clinton, made the suggestion on Fox News on Monday. It came one day after Attorney General William Barr announced that there’s no evidence that Trump conspired with Russia to swing the election.

“‘Oh, why are you still talking about Hillary Clinton?’ Because folks, you wouldn’t let the 2016 election go,” Conway said.

Kellyanne Conway calls for new investigations of the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton.



"'Why are still talking about Hillary Clinton?' Because folks, you wouldn't let the 2016 election go... There should be a reckoning, because our democracy bears nothing less." pic.twitter.com/pUbdjEqah0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 25, 2019

“Those who have called for a full and fair investigation — ‘I must get the truth, we will not stop. Facts first’ — have at it,” she encouraged, before chastising Democrats over the amount of time and money that such investigations cost. “You have not stopped, you’ve not winced a single moment. You’ve not reflected or been reluctant to waste $25 to 30 million of taxpayer dollars.”

She went on to point out that no one in Trump’s family has been charged in the wake of the investigation, adding that “there should be a reckoning because our democracy bears nothing less.”

Calls for such an investigation into Clinton are nothing new and Trump has continued to attack his former rival since taking office.