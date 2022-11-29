Kellyanne Conway, who served as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, spoke Monday to investigators on the House select committee looking into the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to several media reports.

Conway spoke for nearly five hours in a closed-door meeting in Washington, D.C., after she was seen entering a conference room with attorney Emmet Flood, who also served in the White House during the Trump administration, NBC News reported.

“I’m here voluntarily,” she told reporters after the meeting ended. She added that she spoke with the former president last week but that Trump did not know she planned to meet with the House panel’s investigators.

Conway was a key figure during Trump’s 2016 bid for the White House and served in his administration until she resigned in August 2020. She was not working for the then-president during the insurrection, but The Washington Post reported in January 2021 that she called an aide in the White House as the attack unfolded, urging Trump to speak to his supporters and tell them to stand down.

CNN added Monday that the select committee was particularly concerned with reports that Trump acknowledged his 2020 election loss to her after Democrat Joe Biden won the popular and Electoral College votes.

“I don’t reveal those conversations,” Conway told reporters Monday, according to CNN. “I think if they want to know that from him, they should depose him.”

The House panel is working to finalize its investigation before Republicans regain control of the chamber in January and likely end the probe.