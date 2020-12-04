Kellyanne Conway: 'It Looks Like Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Will Prevail'

Although many Republicans have insisted that President Donald Trump still has a chance at winning the 2020 election﻿ despite ample evidence to the contrary, Kellyanne Conway isn’t one of them.

In an interview with 19thNews.org on Friday, the former White House counselor admitted that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won the election, while insisting that Trump has the right to continue challenging the election results.

“The president wants to exhaust all of his legal avenues, as he has made clear many times,” Conway said. “Of course, that is his right.”

But she didn’t express much hope in his efforts actually working.

“If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail,” Conway said. “I assume the electors will certify that and it will be official. We, as a nation, will move forward, because we always do.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Conway expressed the need for a “peaceful transfer of democracy” regardless of which administration will be in power, adding, “We want the engines of government to keep going.”

You can see Conway’s comments in the video below.

Conway isn’t the only GOP official willing to acknowledge that Trump lost the election.

In a Zoom call on Wednesday, Georgia Sen. David Perdue also made comments suggesting that Biden will be the next president, according to The Washington Post.

“We know what this change of command at the top will mean with our foreign relations,” said Perdue, who will face Jon Ossoff in a Georgia runoff election in January. “If we can keep the majority in the Senate, we can at least be a buffer on some of the things that the Biden camp has been talking about in terms of their foreign policy.”

The recording comes just days before Perdue and fellow Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler are set to appear at a rally with Trump in Valdosta, Georgia, on Saturday.

John Burke, Perdue’s campaign spokesperson, told the Post that the senator’s comments are a “non-story,” insisting that Perdue supports the president “and his fight for transparency and accuracy in this election.”