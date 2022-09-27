Kellyanne Conway Smoked For 'Gaslighting' Everyone With Brazen Marijuana Lie

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway is pushing alternative facts again.

During an appearance on Fox News on Monday, the notoriously dishonest Donald Trump ally attacked Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman for his outspoken stance on cannabis legalization.

As lieutenant governor of the state, Fetterman last year flew pro-marijuana and rainbow flags from the balcony of his office, rankling Republicans.

“Not only has he not ... worked a day in his life, Sean, he hasn’t worked a day as lieutenant governor,” Conway told Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who had introduced the segment by mocking Fetterman’s difficulties with speech since he suffered a stroke in May.

“He put the marijuana flag up. He thought that was funny. He’s trolling his opponent,” Conway added. “Here’s what’s not funny: That there has been a doubling of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania.”

There has not been a doubling of marijuana overdose deaths in Pennsylvania.

Kellyanne: He put the marijuana flag up. He thought that was funny.. Here’s what’s not funny. There’s been a doubling of overdose deaths.. pic.twitter.com/HWeoZ3K8eB — Acyn (@Acyn) September 27, 2022

According to the Pennsylvania Office of Drug Surveillance and Misuse Prevention, there was a 3% uptick in drug overdose fatalities from 2020 to 2021, the large majority of which involved fentanyl or opioids. No marijuana overdose deaths were reported by the office.

Nationwide data also contradicts her claim. A graph by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing U.S. drug-involved overdose deaths from 1999 to 2020 shows no figures for marijuana overdose.

National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Conway, who once famously coined the term “alternative facts” to describe the Trump administration’s spin, was trending on Twitter over her newest falsehood.

It prompted some to throw back to 2017, when Conway made up a massacre in Bowling Green, Kentucky, to justify former President Donald Trump’s highly controversial immigration ban.

Scroll to see what tweeters had to say:

If marijuana deaths were doubled, the number would still be zero, you gaslighting cartoon. https://t.co/ve6CGATTI0 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) September 27, 2022

If you look really closely you can almost see the imaginary line of marijuana overdose deaths on this chart of U.S. government data from the last 22 years pic.twitter.com/sIdh8cJ50s — Dr. Jorge Caballero stands with 🇺🇦 (@DataDrivenMD) September 27, 2022

Kellyanne Conway is right. There haven’t been this many marijuana deaths since the Bowling Green massacre. https://t.co/ZIIhAW7UXj — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) September 27, 2022

I overdosed on marijuana once. I couldn't find my shoes for an hour; it was horrifying! https://t.co/BbgZwlH8Nl — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) September 27, 2022

Marijuana overdoses have claimed the same amount of lives as the Bowling Green Massacre https://t.co/0D5CEfJUCZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 27, 2022

You know Republicans are worried when they trot crypt keeper Kellyanne Conway out. — Piyush Mittal 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@piyushmittal) September 27, 2022

