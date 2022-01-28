Kellyanne Conway Promotes New Memoir And Everyone Makes The Same Damning Point

Kellyanne Conway announced her upcoming memoir on Thursday and received a sharp reminder of her most brazen moments while serving as senior White House counselor to former President Donald Trump.
“Here’s The Deal” — due out on May 24 — will be an “open and vulnerable account” of Conway’s “journey all the way to the White House and beyond,” according to promotional material.
Critics, though, recalled Conway’s penchant for “alternative facts,” her downplaying of the COVID-19 pandemic, her infamous “Bowling Green massacre” comment and the many, many, many times she cynically tried to spin the narrative on the chaos that engulfed Donald Trump’s presidency.