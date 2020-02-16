Kellyanne Conway Rips Bloomberg's Alleged Sexism Despite Trump's Own History

Kellyanne Conway, a top aide to President Donald Trump, unironically tore into Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg for allegedly making sexist comments years ago despite Trump’s own extensive history of sexism.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Conway told host Chris Wallace that Bloomberg’s past remarks, as reported by The Washington Post earlier this week, are “far worse” than Trump’s comments from the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape.

On the tape, published just weeks before the 2016 election, Trump can be heard bragging on a hot mic that he grabs women “by the pussy” and kisses them without their consent.

Wallace asked Conway if Trump would be able to “make an issue” of the sexism allegations against Bloomberg should he win the Democratic nomination given his “own long history of sexist comments.”

Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women, has hurled numerous insults at women about their appearances, including describing some as “fat pigs” and “slobs.”

Conway, failing to directly answer the question, said Bloomberg’s alleged sexism “should be an issue here and now today.”

“You don’t have to wait for an election to be offended,” she said.

“But is it fair game for President Trump when he’s made sexist comments, too?” Wallace pressed.

Conway appeared to shrug off her boss’ penchant for mocking and objectifying women.

“Oh, please,” she said. “First of all, I’ve been working by his side for four years. He’s the best boss I’ve ever had ―”

Wallace interrupted that many women might say the same thing about Bloomberg. He then asked whether Bloomberg’s alleged comments were “any worse” than the “Access Hollywood” tape.

“It’s far worse,” Conway said. “Oh my goodness, it’s far worse. And by the way that was fully litigated. That happened on Oct. 7. He won a month later.”

“The way Michael Bloomberg treated employees, female employees ... to have created that kind of culture, that unsafe workplace, to feel that you’re being harassed because of your gender,” she continued. “That is problematic.”

Kellyanne Conway responds to a new report that Michael Bloomberg has a record of sexism. The former NYC Mayor's candidacy is drawing criticism from President Trump. Will the President take issue with Bloomberg's past sexist comments in his 2020 campaign? #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/4UQs4l7oQk — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) February 16, 2020

The Post reported several allegations against Bloomberg that he made crude remarks and fostered a hostile work environment for women working at Bloomberg L.P., his software company, during the late 1980s and 1990s. He declined to be interviewed for the Post’s story, but tweeted after its publication that he’s “a champion for women.”

Conway’s outrage toward Bloomberg appeared hypocritical given the mountain of sexism and sexual misconduct allegations against Trump.

Conway on Sunday also questioned whether it would be beneficial to the Democratic Party to support Bloomberg in the age of the Me Too and Black Lives Matter movements. Trump has trashed Black Lives Matter activists as “trouble.” He’s also been accused of sexual assault, including rape. He has denied the allegations.

“You’re gong to go backwards because Michael Bloomberg will spend money and insult Donald Trump,” Conway said.

Wallace, beginning to chuckle, interrupted her: “Kellyanne, all right, thank you very much. I will pass your comments on to the presidential candidates. I’m sure they’ll be happy to hear them.”

But Conway kept going, stating that voters have a big decision on whether to “elevate somebody who has treated ... people of color and women” poorly. Though Trump has made headlines for degrading people of color and women, it appeared as though Conway was warning voters against supporting Bloomberg in this case.

“That’s a big decision to make,” she said. “It’s serious consequences in 2020 when our country has such great progress.”

Wallace, letting out a few exasperated laughs, tried to cut her off again.

“OK, we’re done,” he said. “We’re done. Time out. Time out. Alright, Kellyanne Conway, thank you. Always good to talk to you. She’s going to be talking through the commercial.”