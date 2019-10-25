Kellyanne Conway's Threatening Phone Call With Reporter Sets Twitter Ablaze

Twitter users poured scorn on White House counselor Kellyanne Conway after she threatened a reporter for the conservative Washington Examiner newspaper in a telephone call.
In audio released Thursday, Conway tore into journalist Caitlin Yilek for mentioning her husband George Conway’s anti-Trump stance in an article detailing her reported consideration to become the next White House chief of staff.
Conway warned Yilek that “if you’re going to cover my personal life, then we’re welcome to do the same around here.” She also claimed her attorney husband “gets his power through me, if you haven’t noticed. Not the other way around.”
“Kellyanne really covering herself in glory here,” one Twitter user responded to the exchange. Others described it as “very disturbing” and “mostly embarrassing and sad."