George And Kellyanne Conway's Replies To Haley Trump Dig Couldn't Be More At Odds

Husband and wife George and Kellyanne Conway responded to criticism that former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley leveled at President Donald Trump in opposing ways on Friday.

Haley tweeted that Trump’s crowing on Twitter about the burglary of Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-Md.) home, which formed part the president’s recent spate of attacks on the congressman and the city of Baltimore, was “so unnecessary.”

Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

This is so unnecessary. 🙄 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 2, 2019

George Conway, a conservative attorney who has become a vocal critic of Trump and his administration in recent years, tweeted Haley and told her to “come on out” because “the water’s warm.”

“Be on the right side of history,” he urged Haley, who quit the ambassadorial role last year. “Be on the right side.”

Come on out, Nikki, the water’s warm. Be on the right side of history. Be on the right side. pic.twitter.com/MIjuUPSHtN — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 2, 2019

The lawyer’s wife Kellyanne Conway, however, told Haley that “THIS is so unnecessary.” The White House counselor, who routinely stumps for Trump on television and to reporters, added: “Trump-PENCE2020.”

THIS is so unnecessary

Trump-PENCE2020 https://t.co/wopDdCWRwR — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 2, 2019

The couple’s diametrically opposing views on Trump have long been known.

In 2018, George Conway even appeared to fact-check his wife following a television appearance.