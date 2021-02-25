Kelsey Grammer 'Gleefully' Confirms A 'Frasier' Reboot Is In The Works

Kelsey Grammer’s dream of returning to his most iconic role is finally coming to fruition.

The Emmy- and Tony-winning actor on Wednesday confirmed that a revival of “Frasier” had been given the green light by the Paramount+ streaming service. Though details are scarce, the reboot is being developed by screenwriters Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, who will serve alongside Grammer as executive producers.

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” Grammer told Deadline. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

A release date for the reboot has not yet been confirmed. Currently, Grammer is slated to return to television later this year in an as-yet-untitled ABC series, co-starring Alec Baldwin.

Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images Actor Kelsey Grammer is interviewed during the 24th annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The actor has been vocal about his interest in reviving “Frasier,” which ran on NBC from 1993 to 2004. The show was initially conceived as a spinoff of “Cheers” and followed Dr. Frasier Crane (played by Grammer) as he embarked on a new career as a Seattle radio advice host after divorcing his wife and relocating from Boston.

In 2018, Grammer told “Today” that he’d been “talking to some writers” about a prospective reboot, noting, “The odds right now are probably about 40-60.”

He appeared more confident in those plans a year later, saying a revival of the the show was “definitely going to come,” but that he and the creative team had been put “on standby a little bit.”

“We just gotta sort of staff it and find somebody that wants to give us money for it,” Grammer told journalist Graham Bensinger at the time. The new version, he added, won’t take place in Seattle and focus on the title character “in his next iteration.”

The reboot will give Grammer the distinction of playing Frasier Crane in a total of four scripted series, including “Cheers,” the original “Frasier” and a 1992 crossover episode of “Wings.”