E! News Host Loses Her 4-Carat Diamond On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Just like the citizens of Gotham, Keltie Knight sent out a distress signal…but not for Batman.
The TV personality revealed she lost a 4-carat diamond on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday — and she asked her fellow celebs to help her find it.
“Hi everyone, Golden Globes emergency,” Knight said in an Instagram video while holding up her ring sans center stone. “If you’re a celebrity and you see a 4-carat diamond on the red carpet, please return it to Keltie Knight at E! ’cause it’s gone…And it’s real.”
The “LadyGang” host continued her call for help in the video’s caption, writing, “MISSING DIAMOND @ #goldenglobes.”
Knight’s followers were quick to sympathize with the E! News host over the startling mishap, including “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” alum Lisa Barlow and former Entertainment Tonight Canada host Sangita Patel.
Barlow replied, “I’m freaking out for you!” while Patel added “KELTIE! Ahhh…you’ll find it ❤️.”
Though Knight might’ve taken a loss with her missing ring, she surely didn’t miss a beat with her look for the evening.
The three-time Emmy winner sported a bright pink Khaled & Marwan Couture gown draped in shiny beading. She paired the look with equally shimmering earrings.
Check out all the 2024 Golden Globe Awards red carpet looks here.