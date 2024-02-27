GOP Rep Urges Kamala Harris To Remove Joe Biden Via 25th Amendent

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) has opposed GOP efforts to impeach President Joe Biden, but he went all-in Monday on another way to remove him from office: The conservative congressman introduced a resolution urging Vice President Kamala Harris to oust Biden via the 25th amendment.
“Calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments of the Cabinet to activate section 4 of the 25th Amendment to declare President Joseph R. Biden incapable of executing the duties of his office and to immediately exercise powers as Acting President,” Buck’s resolution read.
Buck accused the president of “wandering aimlessly at events” and talking “in an incoherent and indiscernible manner” in a list of alleged moments where the president appeared bewildered.
In what could be described as a publicity stunt likely to go nowhere, Buck wrote that he wanted Harris “to declare what is obvious to a horrified Nation: That the President is unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office.”
The 25th Amendment stipulates that the vice president, with most of the Cabinet, can declare the president is no longer able to govern. But Politico noted that no vice president has invoked those powers.
Buck, who is not seeking reelection, has pushed back against his party’s efforts to impeach Biden and Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
“If the evidence is there ... I will absolutely vote for impeachment,” he told CNN previously. “I don’t see the evidence at this point.”
On Monday, Biden attempted to allay concerns about his perceived cognitive decline on “Late Night,” cracking wise about his GOP rival Donald Trump.
“You gotta take a look at the other guy. He’s about as old as I am but he can’t remember his wife’s name,” Biden told host Seth Meyers.