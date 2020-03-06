A day after chastising a fellow member of Congress for using “threatening words” in a political fight, Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) plucked an AR-15 off the wall of his office and threatened some politicians with it.

On Thursday, Buck denounced Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for delivering a warning outside the Supreme Court that justices who restrict abortion access would “pay the price.” Schumer later apologized, saying he meant to say there would be a political price.

“Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s threatening words targeted at two Supreme Court Justices are not only inappropriate, but dangerous,” Buck opined on Twitter. “This is a new low for the Democratic Party.”

So it came as a surprise when, barely 24 hours later, Buck decided to threaten former Vice President Joe Biden and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke — with an actual gun.

Biden, a front-runner for the presidential nomination, has spoken in favor of gun control, while former presidential candidate O’Rourke issued a full-throated call to confiscate assault rifles last year after a mass shooter killed 22 people at a Walmart in his hometown of El Paso.

In a video on Twitter, Buck implied he’d literally shoot the two men if they tried to restrict access to semiautomatic weapons.

One might characterize Buck’s threat as “not only inappropriate, but dangerous.” Rep. Hayley Stevens (D-Mich.) tweeted, “I feel unsafe with this in my place of work,” and said she had been in contact with the Sergeant at Arms.

A spokesperson for Buck told HuffPost that Capitol Hill Police gave the lawmaker permission to display the unloaded and locked AR-15 in his office.

The office didn’t respond to questions about the congressman’s use of threatening language.