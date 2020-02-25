POLITICS

Top Trump DHS Official Asks Twitter To Help Him Find Coronavirus Outbreak Map

Twitter users wondered if acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli's messages were from a parody account.

A top official in President Donald Trump’s Homeland Security Department who’s also a member of the White House task force on the coronavirus outbreak struggled to find a map showing the spread of the disease on Monday. 

And he appealed to Twitter for help.  

Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security, became frustrated when he couldn’t access the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering department’s map showing the latest COVID-19 numbers and locations. He also came out against walls ― paywalls, anyway:

As it turned out, the site was simply overwhelmed with traffic. It was back online ― no paywall ― soon enough. 

But Twitter users were stunned that a top Trump administration official seemed dependent on the university’s map rather than data from the CDC:  

