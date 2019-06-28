Burnett: Are you worried, director, … that the image that we see of that 23-month child and her father, dead, is going to be like the image from Syria of the little boy on the beach… That this image ends up being what represents the Trump administration’s policies on the border?

Cuccinelli: No, in fact just the opposite. The reason we have tragedies like that on the border is because those folks, that father didn’t want to wait to go through the asylum process in the legal fashion, so decided to cross the river. …Until we fix the attractions in our asylum system, people like that father and that child are going to continue to come through a dangerous trip.