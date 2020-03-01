Judge Rules Ken Cuccinelli Unlawfully Appointed Head Of Immigration Agency

A federal judge ruled on Sunday that Ken Cuccinelli was unlawfully installed as the acting director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

President Donald Trump’s appointment of Cuccinelli, who also serves as the acting deputy secretary of the Homeland Security Department, violated the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss declared in his 55-page opinion.

Policies put in place under Cuccinelli, including reducing the time granted for asylum seekers to schedule “credible fear” interviews during expedited deportation proceedings, are now void, according to the ruling.

BREAKING: Federal judge declares that @HomelandKen was unlawfully installed as Acting Director of @USCIS. Policies he authorized are void. pic.twitter.com/Nb2Q7gBLlD — Bradley Jenkins (@bradkjenkins) March 1, 2020

