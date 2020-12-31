Ken Jennings Apologizes For 'Unartful And Insensitive' Tweets: 'I Screwed Up'

Ken Jennings has issued an apology for “some unartful and insensitive things” he’s tweeted over the years.

The “Jeopardy!” star, who will begin his run as host of the show in January on the heels of former host Alex Trebek’s death in November, was previously lambasted on social media for a tweet he made about people who use wheelchairs. He’s also made bad-taste jokes on a variety of other topics including Barron Trump, “Star Wars” fans, and more.

In 2014, Jennings tweeted, “Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair.” He apologized in 2018 by tweeting, “I never did a public flogging for this, but I did apologize personally to angry/hurt people who reached out personally. It was a joke so inept that it meant something very different in my head [and] I regret the ableist plain reading of it.”

His most recent apology came in the form of a tweet thread where he offered some thoughts and reflection on his words over the years.

“I screwed up, and I’m truly sorry,” he wrote in one tweet.

Hey, I just wanted to own up to the fact that over the years on Twitter, I've definitely tweeted some unartful and insensitive things. Sometimes they worked as jokes in my head and I was dismayed to see how they read on screen. 1/x — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 30, 2020

In the past, I'd usually leave bad tweets up just so they could be dunked on. At least that way they could lead to smart replies and even advocacy. Deleting them felt like whitewashing a mistake. 2/x — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 30, 2020

But I think that practice may have given the impression I stand by every failed joke I've ever posted here. Not at all! 3/x — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 30, 2020

Sometimes I said dumb things in a dumb way and I want to apologize to people who were (rightfully!) offended. It wasn't my intention to hurt anyone, but that doesn't matter: I screwed up, and I'm truly sorry. 4/x — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 30, 2020

If 2020 has taught us anything, it's that we should be kinder to one another. I look forward to heading into 2021 with that in mind. 5/x — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 30, 2020

Jennings is slated to step in for Trebek as the temporary host of “Jeopardy!” beginning Jan. 11. The show is still in search of a permanent host.

