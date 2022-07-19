Entertainment

Ken Jennings Makes Circumcision Joke On 'Jeopardy!' And Fans Say It's A Cut Above

The host put some skin in the game in his return.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Ken Jennings’ light quip about circumcision on “Jeopardy!” Monday had some fans tipping their hats to the interim co-host. (Watch the video below.)

For the category “Active Bible Verses” the clue read: “Since no one had done this for 40 years, God told Joshua to get a knife and do this to male Israelites.”

“What is, uh, circumcise?” Erica Weiner-Amachi answered.

“That is correct. A painful $2,000 for you!” Jennings cracked back.

Weiner-Amachi would later experience the pain of losing a tie-breaker to new champ William Chou.

Some fans, however, focused on the cutting remark of Jennings ― who’s sharing hosting duties with Mayim Bialik for this season ― in his return from an absence.

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

jeopardyken jenningscircumcision

Popular in the Community