Ken Jennings Makes Circumcision Joke On 'Jeopardy!' And Fans Say It's A Cut Above

Ken Jennings’ light quip about circumcision on “Jeopardy!” Monday had some fans tipping their hats to the interim co-host. (Watch the video below.)
For the category “Active Bible Verses” the clue read: “Since no one had done this for 40 years, God told Joshua to get a knife and do this to male Israelites.”
Advertisement
“What is, uh, circumcise?” Erica Weiner-Amachi answered.
“That is correct. A painful $2,000 for you!” Jennings cracked back.
Weiner-Amachi would later experience the pain of losing a tie-breaker to new champ William Chou.
Some fans, however, focused on the cutting remark of Jennings ― who’s sharing hosting duties with Mayim Bialik for this season ― in his return from an absence.
Advertisement
Advertisement