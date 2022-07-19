Ken Jennings Makes Circumcision Joke On 'Jeopardy!' And Fans Say It's A Cut Above

Ken Jennings’ light quip about circumcision on “Jeopardy!” Monday had some fans tipping their hats to the interim co-host. (Watch the video below.)

For the category “Active Bible Verses” the clue read: “Since no one had done this for 40 years, God told Joshua to get a knife and do this to male Israelites.”

Advertisement

“What is, uh, circumcise?” Erica Weiner-Amachi answered.

“That is correct. A painful $2,000 for you!” Jennings cracked back.

Weiner-Amachi would later experience the pain of losing a tie-breaker to new champ William Chou.

Some fans, however, focused on the cutting remark of Jennings ― who’s sharing hosting duties with Mayim Bialik for this season ― in his return from an absence.

Ken Jennings just made a circumcision joke on Jeopardy, Make him the official host already — evan romano (@EvanRomano) July 18, 2022

We love a circumcision joke on jeopardy — Grayuhhhhhmmmm (@GrahamSig) July 18, 2022

Advertisement

Gotta laugh at Ken Jennings' quick quip,



"A painful $2,000 for you."#Jeopardy — Deborah Edwards-Oñoro (@redcrew) July 18, 2022

“What is Circumcision?”

Ken: “That is correct, here’s a painful $2000 for you!”



😭😭😭😭#jeopardy — Sammie (@Sammieflute531) July 18, 2022

“A painful 2000 dollars for you” 😂@KenJennings continuing to be one of my favorite humans ever. @Jeopardy has the easiest decision in their hands. — Aimee Everett (@AimeeEve95) July 19, 2022