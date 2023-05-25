Ken Jennings Cracks Wise About Rep. George Santos On 'Jeopardy'

Host Ken Jennings zinged controversial Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Wednesday’s episode of “Jeopardy! Masters.” (Watch the video below.)

In the competition among past “Jeopardy!” champs, this $800 clue emerged in the Recent Events category: “Subheads in a piece on this N.Y. Rep.: ‘Lied about where he went to ... college’; ‘Allegedly swindled a disabled vet whose dog was dying.’”

Advertisement

“Who is George Santos?” Mattea Roach correctly answered.

“I don’t get to say this very much but George Santos is correct!” Jennings said.

If “Jeopardy!” ever used a rimshot as a sound effect, that would have been the time.

Santos’ predilection for prevaricating about his education, career, religious background and other aspects of his life had already made him a laughingstock. He’s also in serious legal jeopardy after being arrested on 13 federal charges. Among the accusations are that he lied to the House of Representatives.

Jennings recently came under fire for reportedly crossing the writers strike picket line to film “Jeopardy!” episodes as a fill-in for co-host Mayim Bialik. Although the show’s clues were written before the strike, outlets reported that Bialik backed out of her final taping assignments for the season in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America, which is on strike over pay and working conditions.