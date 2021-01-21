Ken Jennings Gets Owned By Cheeky Contestant On 'Jeopardy!'

At least he knew his “Jeopardy!” history.

Contestant Brian Chang got stumped in “Final Jeopardy” on Tuesday’s episode but managed to troll guest host Ken Jennings in the process. (Watch the clip below.)

“Adjusted for inflation, the nightly rate this company put in its name in 1962 is now $51,” the clue read.

Chang indicated before his reveal that he didn’t have the correct answer of “What is Motel 6?” ― but he did have an unforeseen joke coming.

“What is H&R Block?” he wrote with a smiley face, prompting an “Ohhhhhh” from Jennings.

For the uninitiated, “H&R Block” was the correct response that Jennings failed to come up with as a contestant in 2004, ending his record 74-game winning streak.

“Now, Brian, I know from experience H&R Block is sometimes the right answer but not today, I’m afraid,” Jennings said.

Chang, an attorney from Chicago, bet conservatively and still won the match with $13,201. He won again on Wednesday for a two-day total of $34,202.

Here’s a replay of Jennings’ stunning defeat back in the day: