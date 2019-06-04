‘Jeopardy!’ Giant Ken Jennings Compares James Holzhauer To Marvel Villain

“Jeopardy!” record holder Ken Jennings congratulated dethroned champ James Holzhauer on Monday for a great run. In his own unique way.

Holzhauer fell about $60,000 short of Jennings’ $2.5 million non-tournament earnings record and way short of his 74 victories. Emma Boettcher defeated Holzhauer on Monday’s show to stop his win streak at 32.

Holzhauer joked on Twitter to the all-time champ that he just needed 43 “second-chance games,” which would have pushed his win streak past Jennings to a record 75.

To @KenJennings : You win this round. But if Jeopardy ever gives me 43 second chance games, look out! — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 4, 2019

Holzhauer’s aggressive approach to the game show impressed Jennings, so the 2004 champ gave him some mighty, if unorthodox, praise. Jennings equated Holzhauer with Thanos destroying half the universe in the “Avengers” series.

Actual photo of James Holzhauer walking off stage at Jeopardy, his reign of destruction completed. pic.twitter.com/Xdf5PFR3QD — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 4, 2019

He also mocked Holzhauer’s stiff smile with a clunky photo illustration. Hey, only a fellow “Jeopardy!” king like Jennings could get away with that.

Congrats, that was a hell of a run. Thinking of switching over to the "Holzhauer Tribute" version of my avatar. pic.twitter.com/c8O4kLVKuz — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 4, 2019

We have a feeling there will be more chatter between these two, especially if they meet in a tournament game down the line.

The era of James Holzhauer has come to an end. Join us as we look back on his best moments.



Stream his final episode here, available now through Friday: https://t.co/hUk4MCtdjY pic.twitter.com/b52KlH45Fq — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 4, 2019