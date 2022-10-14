Alex Trebek’s Wife Gave Ken Jennings A Sweet Gift On His First ‘Jeopardy!’ Day

Ken Jennings received a touching gift from Jean Trebek, the wife of late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, on his first day guest-hosting the game show following Trebek’s death in 2020.

Jennings, in an interview with Vulture published Thursday, recalled finding a small box in front of him during the writers’ meeting before taping.

Advertisement

“I opened it and it was a little jewelry box with Alex’s cufflinks and a very kind note from Jean Trebek offering support,” he remembered. “It must have been a super hard time for her, and she was thinking about the poor schmuck trying to do her late husband’s old job. That was such a lovely gesture.”