Alex Trebek’s Wife Gave Ken Jennings A Sweet Gift On His First ‘Jeopardy!’ Day

"It must have been a super hard time for her, and she was thinking about the poor schmuck trying to do her late husband’s old job."
Ken Jennings received a touching gift from Jean Trebek, the wife of late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, on his first day guest-hosting the game show following Trebek’s death in 2020.

Jennings, in an interview with Vulture published Thursday, recalled finding a small box in front of him during the writers’ meeting before taping.

“I opened it and it was a little jewelry box with Alex’s cufflinks and a very kind note from Jean Trebek offering support,” he remembered. “It must have been a super hard time for her, and she was thinking about the poor schmuck trying to do her late husband’s old job. That was such a lovely gesture.”

Jennings, the former champion who is now a permanent guest-host on the show with Mayim Bialik, wears what he calls “The Alex Cufflinks” whenever he sports one particular French-cuff shirt, he said.

