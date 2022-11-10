Ken Jennings Just Cussed On 'Jeopardy!' And We're Unquestionably Shocked

It’s the cleanser that “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings needs to wash out his mouth: What is soap?

Jennings went viral this week for uttering “oh shit!” when he accidentally revealed the answer to a clue in an exhibition match between former champions. (Watch the video below.)

In a break from the Tournament of Champions, the game show featured semifinalists Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach in a friendly on Tuesday. Jennings was breaking down the category “Number, Please” involving numbers related to the contestants’ (and the host’s) winning streaks on the show.

Advertisement

But someone off-camera yelled to him that he had given away an as-yet-revealed answer.

“Oh shit!” Jennings said in the bleeped-out cry as he threw down his card. The moment sparked laughter as Amodio pressed his buzzer frantically.

When the category was actually complete, Jennings explained in full that the numbers were their winning streaks. The “74” ― his all-time record ― was “larger than any of them,” he noted.

Jennings isn’t the only host to go viral for cursing.

After Alex Trebek died in November 2020, naughty outtakes from promos he made for a phone version of “Jeopardy!” made the rounds.

Advertisement