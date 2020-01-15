What Is A Savage Burn? Mike Bloomberg Torched By ‘Jeopardy’ Great Ken Jennings

Mike Bloomberg might want to think twice about who his campaign name-drops in the future.
Bloomberg did not qualify for Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate. Instead, his campaign fired off a series of odd jokes on Twitter about meatballs, Batman and ownership of the moon, among other things.
But then, the campaign made a joke about Ken Jennings, who had just won the “Jeopardy” Greatest of All Time tournament:
Jennings did not appreciate the name-check:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter