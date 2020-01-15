What Is A Savage Burn? Mike Bloomberg Torched By ‘Jeopardy’ Great Ken Jennings

Mike Bloomberg might want to think twice about who his campaign name-drops in the future.

Bloomberg did not qualify for Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate. Instead, his campaign fired off a series of odd jokes on Twitter about meatballs, Batman and ownership of the moon, among other things.

Remember, tonight’s winner goes on to face defending champion Ken Jennings. #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Jennings did not appreciate the name-check:

Remember, defending champion Ken Jennings wants you to vote for Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren. https://t.co/aTwXK85iym — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 15, 2020