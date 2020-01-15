ENTERTAINMENT

What Is A Savage Burn? Mike Bloomberg Torched By ‘Jeopardy’ Great Ken Jennings

The Bloomberg campaign's attempt to name-check the game-show champ didn't go well.

Mike Bloomberg might want to think twice about who his campaign name-drops in the future.

Bloomberg did not qualify for Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate. Instead, his campaign fired off a series of odd jokes on Twitter about meatballs, Batman and ownership of the moon, among other things.  

But then, the campaign made a joke about Ken Jennings, who had just won the “Jeopardy” Greatest of All Time tournament:

Jennings did not appreciate the name-check: 

