Ken Jennings Shares Photo Of Son Dylan To Celebrate A Baseball Milestone

“Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings gave a shoutout to his son to celebrate the baseball team they both love: the Seattle Mariners. (See the image below.)

Hours after the Mariners clinched their first playoff berth since 2001 a few days ago, Jennings shared a photo of his son Dylan wearing a Mariners jersey to put the team’s feat into historical perspective.

“The last time his team made it to the playoffs, this guy wasn’t born yet,” Jennings wrote. “He just started his sophomore year of college. Congrats @Mariners!”

Jennings, who was born in Edmonds, Washington, and has a home in Seattle, sometimes tweets about the Mariners, even once referencing his 74-game win streak as a “Jeopardy!” player. He also threw out the ceremonial first pitch in a game last year.

Ken Jennings throws out the first pitch before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers on July 2, 2021, in Seattle. Alika Jenner via Getty Images