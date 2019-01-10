Ken Jeong's First-Ever Netflix Special To Debut On Valentine's Day

Scrap your Valentine’s Day plans. You now have a date with Ken Jeong.

From his family dinner table on Thursday, the actor announced that Feb. 14 is the release date for his upcoming Netflix comedy special, “Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho.”

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!



My first-ever @Netflix Stand-Up Comedy Special "KEN JEONG: YOU COMPLETE ME, HO" will premiere February 14th, Valentines's Day!



Directed by @jonmchu, my director from "CRAZY RICH ASIANS"



Can't wait for you to see it ❤️ @NetflixIsAJoke pic.twitter.com/uMmafpvVZ3 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) January 10, 2019

While Jeong has kept himself busy in his post-“Hangover” years ― starring in the blockbuster “Crazy Rich Asians,” producing his own TV show and being a judge on Fox’s wild game show “The Masked Singer” ― it appears that the Korean-American actor is going back to his roots.

No, not as a medical physician (which he absolutely was — Google it) but as a stand-up comedian.

Even better: His special was directed by Jon M. Chu of “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Jeong, 49, taped the special at the Ice House in Pasadena, California, in September. As the title would suggest, it’s bound to be, at least in part, a love letter to his wife, Tran Ho, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008.

According to the special’s logline, obtained by TV Line, Jeong retraces his career from the medical field to comedy “and opens up about how his wife’s courageous battle with breast cancer led him to star in ‘The Hangover.’”

In May 2018 he put his medical background to good use and practically saved a woman’s life while performing at Stand Up Live in Phoenix. He jumped off the stage to help a woman in the audience who was having a seizure.

Before judging “The Masked Singer,” Jeong produced and starred in the ABC comedy “Dr. Ken,” loosely based on his life. The show was canceled in 2017 after two seasons.

“You Complete Me, Ho” is Jeong’s first stand-up special.