If you can’t stand the heat, start trash talking?

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Ken Jeong became the latest to submit to YouTube channel First We Feast’s spicy wings challenge ― and it quickly devolved into a hilarious master class of insults.

When things got a little bit too tough for Jeong, he couldn’t help hilariously taunting host Sean Evans.

“Shut up, shut the fuck up Sean,” he retorted at one point, as Evans attempted to correct him on the stage of proceedings.