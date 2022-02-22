In what appears to be a bid to distract the people of Texas from high-profile accusations of bribery and abuse of office, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday issued a non-binding opinion arguing that certain types of medical care for transgender children constitute child abuse.
Paxton’s opinion concerns gender-affirming treatments like puberty blockers and hormone therapies, which are recognized by major medical organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society as beneficial in the treatment of gender dysphoria.
In a hyperbolic, 13-page argument, Paxton paid particular attention to surgical interventions, lumping them in with less invasive therapies despite the fact U.S. medical guidelines largely prohibit such operations on people under the age of 18.
“There is no doubt that these procedures are ‘abuse’ under Texas law, and thus must be halted,” Paxton said in a release accompanying non-binding opinion. “The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) has a responsibility to act accordingly. I’ll do everything I can to protect against those who take advantage of and harm young Texans.”
Studies have shown access to medical care is essential to trans youth. The nation’s leading pediatrics groups have lambasted anti-trans bills as harmful to children and an overstepping of government in what should be a decision between clinicians, patients and families.
The release Monday coincides with other developments for Paxton, who stands accused of firing multiple top deputies in late 2020 after they say he accepted a bribe from Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, one of his political donors.
In exchange for Paxton investigating Paul’s rivals, helping settle a lawsuit against him, and advancing his business interests, the whistleblowers claim Paul helped remodel Paxton’s house, and provided a job to a woman with whom Paxton allegedly had an extramarital affair.
An investigation by The Texas Tribune found permitting records for the work on the house could not be located.
The whistleblowers made their names public Monday, saying in a statement they’d intended to keep quiet but felt obligated to speak out to counter false claims made by Paxton.
“The most basic qualifications of an attorney general are respect for truth and respect for the law. Ken Paxton has neither,” the whistleblowers said in a statement to The Texas Tribune. “The day will come when Ken Paxton must testify under oath about his and his agency’s actions. Until then, we call on Ken Paxton to start telling the truth to the people of Texas.”
A case brought by the whistleblowers is in addition to a separate, criminal probe into the embattled attorney general’s conduct brought by the FBI.
Paxton is running for reelection in 2022 and hopes to secure the Republican nomination in a March 1 primary.