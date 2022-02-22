Studies have shown access to medical care is essential to trans youth. The nation’s leading pediatrics groups have lambasted anti-trans bills as harmful to children and an overstepping of government in what should be a decision between clinicians, patients and families.

The release Monday coincides with other developments for Paxton, who stands accused of firing multiple top deputies in late 2020 after they say he accepted a bribe from Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, one of his political donors.