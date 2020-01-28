POLITICS

Ken Starr's 'Age Of Impeachment' Whine Gets The Treatment On Twitter

"Does Ken Starr know he is Ken Starr?" one person fired back.

Ken Starr was accused of hypocrisy after he whined about being in “the age of impeachment” during President Donald Trump’s Senate trial over his Ukraine misconduct on Monday:

“How did we get here?” asked Starr, who is a member of Trump’s defense team.

Twitter users reminded the lawyer of his previous role as the independent counsel who played a pivotal part in the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton over the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber said the complaint was ’BEYOND RICH coming from him,” while Watergate figure John Dean called Starr the “progenitor of that age.”

