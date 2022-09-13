Kenan Thompson Opens 2022 Emmys With Hilarious Dance Tributes To TV Classics

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson kicked off the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards with a litany of TV theme song parodies.
Thompson, known for his work on “Saturday Night Live” for nearly two decades, didn’t hold back as dancers swirled around him while he went through musical tributes to the theme songs for “Friends,” “Stranger Things,” “Game of Thrones” and more.
The actor busted a move during a funky EDM remix of the “Law and Order” theme, dressed up as Ice Cube, and he became “Kenan of House Targaryen” during the “Game of Thrones” number.
“‘Game of Thrones,’ bitches,” Thompson yelled at the end of the segment.
You can watch clips of the dance-filled, joke-laden segment below.
Thompson said at an Emmy preview event last week that his intention for his monologue was to make everyone enjoy his jokes.
“This being a roasting opportunity kind of night, a lot of people expect to hear that [my approach will be] more so about the zeitgeist about what’s going on, maybe like the jokes are about the shows or the different platforms,” Thompson said.
“Because it’s bigger than a famous person who’s having a moment, because it’s a room full of famous people.”
Thompson, who is the longest-running cast member in “Saturday Night Live” history, is no stranger to the Emmys.
The 44-year-old has been nominated six times, including for his work on “SNL” and his sitcom “Kenan.”
He won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for his role in the musical sketch “Come Back, Barack.”
